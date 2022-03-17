Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.12).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,620.50 ($47.08) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,529.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,096.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £48.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

