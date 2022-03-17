Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.12).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,620.50 ($47.08) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,529.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,096.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £48.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.