Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lessened by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

