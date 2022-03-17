Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

