Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.