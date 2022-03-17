Western Financial Corporation Purchases 3,293 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $277.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

