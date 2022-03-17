Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

