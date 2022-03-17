SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 4,725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

