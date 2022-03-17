Searle & CO. Has $5.39 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Searle & CO. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

