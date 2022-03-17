Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

IOCJY stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Iochpe-Maxion has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

