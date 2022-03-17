Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $200.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.32.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.