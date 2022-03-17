Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VIGL opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

