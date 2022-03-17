ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $26.91 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.