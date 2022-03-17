Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

