Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Earnings History for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

