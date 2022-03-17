AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.