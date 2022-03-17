AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

