Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $33.58

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

