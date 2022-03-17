WeOwn (CHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $884,278.78

WeOwn (CHX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $884,278.78 and $61,010.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

