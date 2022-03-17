AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AGCO by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 280.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

