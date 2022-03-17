Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00197138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00391806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00055665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.