Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Athenex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Athenex by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

