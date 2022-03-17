Western Financial Corporation Sells 486 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

