BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 4.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.39. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.