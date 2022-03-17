BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 4.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.39. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

