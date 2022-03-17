PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Up 5.2%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 9,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.