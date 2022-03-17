Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (ZLIOY)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.