Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

