Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($18.57).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

ETR SFQ opened at €10.16 ($11.16) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($15.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $461.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.