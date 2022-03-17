Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Down 0.2%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 164,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,187% from the average session volume of 12,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

