SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.