Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,329,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $562.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $570.06 and a 200 day moving average of $597.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

