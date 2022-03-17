DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 338,027 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DKNG stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

