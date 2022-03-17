SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average of $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

