Western Financial Corporation Purchases 1,832 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

