Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of STTK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $38.90.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Shattuck Labs (Get Rating)
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shattuck Labs (STTK)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.