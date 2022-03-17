Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STTK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 390,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

