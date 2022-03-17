CloakCoin Trading 229.2% Higher Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $33,480.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 229.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,774,204 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

