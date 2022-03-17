HoDooi (HOD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

