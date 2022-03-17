Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STER. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

NASDAQ:STER opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.