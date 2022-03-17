ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.39. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

