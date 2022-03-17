Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow Purchases 8,500 Shares

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HBB opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

