SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.54 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,558,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

