Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

