9,562 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.