JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.