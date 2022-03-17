SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

