iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

