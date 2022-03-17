Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 8th Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

