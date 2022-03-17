Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.