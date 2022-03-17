aWSB Hits One Day Volume of $11,082.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00041400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $103,768.87 and $11,082.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.93 or 0.06792130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.93 or 1.00228458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040301 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “aWSBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.