Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 340.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

