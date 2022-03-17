SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.5%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 16,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

