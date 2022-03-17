SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.5%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 16,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
