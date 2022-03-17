Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.
About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
