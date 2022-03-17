Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.19 or 0.00266131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 64,043 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

