Viacoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $2,943.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00268855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

